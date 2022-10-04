Pearl Jam, Tegan and Sara Lead Abortion Fundraiser Compilation ‘Good Music to Ensure Safe Abortion Access to All’

Good Music announced on Tuesday (Oct. 4) that they’re releasing a new compilation album to raise money for abortion access featuring Pearl Jam, Tegan and Sara and more.

The expansive, 49-track collection, titled Good Music to Ensure Safe Abortion Access to All, will be released Friday (Oct. 7) at 12 p.m. PT for just 24 hours, exclusively on Bandcamp. It features previously unreleased contributions from the likes of Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell, Death Cab for Cutie, Fleet Foxes, Grouplove, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Mac DeMarco, Maya Hawke, The Regrettes, R.E.M., Soccer Mommy and Wet Leg.

One hundred percent of net proceeds from the album will be split between The Brigid Alliance — a referral-based service that provides people seeking an abortion with travel, lodging, food, childcare and other logistical support — and the Abortion Care Network through its partnership with the NOISE FOR NOW initiative.

“Every person faced with the choice to keep a pregnancy or not should have access to a safe and legal abortion should they choose one. Their body, their choice,” said Tegan and Sara in a statement.

Abortion Care Network communications director Jay Thibodeau noted, “Donating to keep clinics open in every state makes a huge difference to those who need care … It also matters that people who have, provide and support abortion know that they are not alone: most people in the U.S. support the right to abortion, and we are less alone when we can see and join unified, unapologetic calls to liberate abortion.”

Check out the cover art and announcement of Good Music to Ensure Safe Abortion Access to All below.