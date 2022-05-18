Pearl Jam Cancels Shows in Sacramento & Las Vegas Due to COVID-19

Pearl Jam took to social media on Wednesday afternoon (May 18) to announce the cancellation of the final pair of shows on their North American tour.

“Dear PJ fans and ticket holders,” the veteran rockers wrote in a statement. “While the band battled through Oakland after drummer Matt Cameron tested positive for Covid, and Fresno where Ed and the band got through it with the help of Dave Krusen as special guest drummer, they now have to present the heartbreaking news that this morning bassist Jeff Ament has tested positive for COVID.

“This is horrible for everybody involved and we are especially sorry to those out there who have made plans to attend these shows,” the continued. “Our attention to staying inside the bubble has been constant. We have truly done all that we could have to remain clear of infection. Regretfully, the Sacramento and Las Vegas shows are canceled. Ticket refunds will be automatically processed to ticket holders’ method of purchase. We are so very sorry. Be safe out there.”

Thursday night’s show in Oakland also featured a 20-year-old fan named Josh Arroyo, who stepped in to play drums on closer “Yellow Ledbetter” after former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer and Richard Stuverud each took a turn behind the drum kit. Original drummer Krusen then joined the band for Monday’s show in Fresno, where they played a number of tracks from their 1991 debut album Ten.

Once Ament recovers, Pearl Jam still plans to head across the pond for the European leg of their tour, which is currently scheduled to begin June 18 with a set at Pinkpop 2022 in Landgaarf, Netherlands.

Read Pearl Jam’s post about the canceled shows below.