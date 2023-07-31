Lance Bass, Jack White & More Mourn Paul Reubens & His ‘Genius Character’ Pee-Wee Herman

The entertainment world mourned the loss of an irreplaceable talent on Sunday (July 30), when it was announced that Paul Reubens, the comic actor behind the beloved Pee-wee Herman character, died at age 70.

The sad news was posted to the star’s Facebook and Instagram pages, revealing that Reubens was battling cancer for years. “Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness,” read the message. “Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.”

The announcement asked that fans who wish to honor his memory donate to Stand Up to Cancer and organizations that are involved in dementia and Alzheimer’s care, research and support.

Reuben’s Pee-wee appeared throughout the 1980s in his Saturday morning children’s show Pee-wee’s Playhouse, and later made waves in feature films like Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (1985) and Big Top Pee-wee (1988).

Since the news of his death broke, celebrities and peers have been posting tributes in celebration of the legendary comedic actor. Read on for heartfelt tributes from Lance Bass, Tegan & Sara and more.

“The great Paul Reubens has moved on to a better place. Creator of the genius character Pee Wee Herman, and an actor and comedian of incredible talent, Paul was a good friend to me and reached out any time he felt I was in need. A generous soul who never forgot a birthday or christmas card for those he loved. He had incredible taste in music and was very funny in everyday life. I first got to witness his gift while filming a video for the Raconteurs together, and we became friends instantly. I was just thinking about you last night Paul, peace be with you.” – Jack White on Instagram.

“I got a Pee Wee Herman doll for Christmas when I was seven. My mom let me open it on Christmas Eve. I worked myself into a frenzy over the doll and later threw up in bed (on the doll). My personality between 7-9 was all Pee Wee. RIP Paul. Thanks for the laughs and inspiration. – Tegan & Sara on Twitter.

“’Au revoir Pee Wee! OVWA’! 1952-2023,” – Lance Bass on Instagram.

“Man. Of my 80s teen years, I’ve prolly seen maybe 2 other films slightly more than I seen #PeeWeesBigAdventure ——I mean on #ThatSite I’ve used ‘…& knitting & knitting….’ umpteenth times to emphasize a never ending story. I mean man. This dude was one of the most beautiful coolest dudes EVER man. There is a certain amount of us that thought we were in an exclusive club because this mofo would never let Christmas or a birthday go by without acknowledging it. And his music tales and concerts he went to all those stories. Even our (@qls) friendship with #AleeWillis got sparked off with him when it was Paul who told me who authored the lyrics to Earth Wind & Fire’s ‘September’——-he told me how influential her personal design taste helped inform the house design of Pee Wee’s Playhouse (we visited before she passed and it’s pop culture heaven). Paul was one in a million. Always made you feel like no matter what you did it was important (he gave NOTES on the Elvis Costello lp lol!!!)——this dude was one of the kindest amazing humans ever. I’m really sad about this. I’m also expecting to hear kind blowing stories of his generosity & his humor from all of his friends. Thank you Paul (@PeeWeeHerman) some of my best jokes were authored by you when I was a kid. Rest In Power Paul!” – Questlove on Instagram.

“No tweet can capture the magic, generosity, artistry, and devout silliness of Paul Reubens. Everyone I know received countless nonsensical memes from Paul on their birthday, and I mean EVERYONE. His surreal comedy and unrelenting kindness were a gift to us all. Damn, this hurts.” – Conan O’Brien on Twitter.

“Pee Wee got his wish to fly. Thanks Paul Reubens for the brilliant off the wall comedy. Our boy Pee Wee…” – Steven Martin on Twitter.