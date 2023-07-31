Paul Reubens, Comic Actor Behind Pee-Wee Herman, Dies at 70

Paul Reubens, the comic actor known for his portrayal of the character Pee-wee Herman, has died. He was 70.

News of the star’s death was announced on his Facebook and Instagram pages, which revealed that Reubens died Sunday (July 30) after a battle with cancer. “Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness,” read the message. “Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.”

Included with the announcement was a message from Reubens himself. “Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years,” he wrote. “I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have love you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”

The announcement asked that fans remember him by making donations in honor of his late parents — Judy and Milton Rubenfeld — to Stand Up to Cancer and organizations that are involved in dementia and Alzheimer’s care, research and support.

Reuben’s beloved character Pee-wee appeared not only on the 1980s Saturday morning children’s show Pee-wee’s Playhouse, but also in feature films Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (1985), which was directed by Tim Burton, and Big Top Pee-wee (1988). The character didn’t get another feature-length adventure until 2016, when Pee-wee’s Big Holiday arrived as a Netflix original.

The actor created the goofy, childlike character in the 1970s while he was in the Los Angeles improv group The Foundlings. Pee-wee was always dressed in a light gray suit and red bowtie, and had a signature laugh. His playhouse featured such beloved characters as Jambi the Genie with his signature chant, “Meka leka hi, meka hiney ho!”; Chairry, the plush talking chair; Conky the robot, who kicked off each show with a secret word that would have Pee-wee and viewers screaming whenever it was uttered; and Cowboy Curtis, who was portrayed by Laurence Fishburne. Whenever he left the playhouse, Pee-wee always had his trusty red bike with him; he also introduced a catchphrase that kids would go on to use as an insult for years to come: “That’s so funny I forgot to laugh!”

During Pee-wee’s Playhouse‘s run, the show won 18 Daytime Emmys, and earned Reubens four nominations for outstanding performer in a children’s series. The actor also received three Primetime Emmy nods during his career: art direction for a variety or music program in 1989 for Christmas at Pee-wee’s Playhouse; guest actor in a comedy series in 1995 on Murphy Brown; and variety, music or comedy special in 2011 for The Pee-wee Herman Show on Broadway.

His success was nearly derailed in 1991, when he was arrested for indecent exposure at an adult movie theater in Sarasota, Fla., and paid a $75 fine. He ran afoul of the law again in 2001, when police seized images from his erotica collection. He was ultimately pleaded guilty in 2004 to an obscenity charge, and was fined $100 and placed on probation for three years, during which he agreed to register as a sex offender.

