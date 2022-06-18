Paul McCartney’s 80th Birthday Celebrated by Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono, Sean Ono Lennon & More: See Their Tributes

Happy birthday, Paul McCartney!

The legendary Beatles member turned 80 years old on Saturday (June 18) and received numerous celebratory tributes on social media from his famous friends and fellow superstar musicians, including Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono and Sean Ono Lennon.

“They say it’s your birthday Saturday happy birthday Paul love you man have a great day peace and love Ringo and Barbara love love peace and love,” Starr tweeted alongside a photo of himself flashing the peace sign.

Yoko Ono also tweeted a birthday message to McCartney. “Dear Paul, Happy 80th Birthday and many, many more! From a partner in Peace… love, yoko,” she captioned a snapshot of the pair on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Sean Ono Lennon marked the special occasion by sharing a video of himself on Instagram delivering a touching acoustic rendition of the Beatles’ classic 1966 song “Here, There and Everywhere.”

“A little birdy told me this was one of your your fav Beatles tunes,” Ono Lennon captioned the clip. “So Happy Birthday! Thank you for all the beautiful music. You have mine and the whole world’s undying love and respect. (This version is a bit rough because it’s such a pretty song I kept getting choked up and staring again!).”

McCartney showed his appreciation to everyone for the messages on Twitter, writing, “Thanks for all the lovely greetings and warm wishes for my birthday.

The legendary singer-songwriter celebrated his 80th birthday early on Thursday (June 16) by wrapping his Got Back Tour in New Jersey with special guest appearances by local heroes Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi.

Sir Paul also announced on Friday that his career-spanning solo albums — McCartney (1970), McCartney II (1980) and McCartney III (2020) — will be released as a box set on Aug. 5.

See more 80th birthday tributes to McCartney below.

