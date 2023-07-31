Paul McCartney Teases Major International Tour: ‘Got to Get You Into My Life’

Paul McCartney appears to be laying the groundwork for another global tour.

The evergreen Beatle posted a cryptic message to his social channels over the weekend, encouraging fans to sign up for his mailing list with the promise of “news coming soon.”

“Got to get you into my life!” reads the post, a nod to the Revolver-era classic.

That same message, set against a blue sky with white clouds, over the sound of an old-school radio set tuning into a station, is reposted on the official channels for Frontier Touring, the Australian concerts giant.

Founded by the late Michael Gudinski, Frontier Touring produced McCartney’s 2017 stadium tour of Australia and New Zealand, his first in these parts in almost a quarter century.

The 81-year-old, two-time Rock And Roll Hall of Famer is showing no signs of slowing down.

Following the release of Peter Jackson’s three-part 2021 documentary series The Beatles: Get Back, McCartney hit the road for his Got Back Tour, which last year nudged his total career gross north of the $1 billion mark, making him one of just 11 artists to surpass the 10-digit mark in Boxscore’s 30-year-plus history.

There’s more music on the way. McCartney explained in an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today, airing June 13, that the “final Beatles record” will be released later in 2023, and that artificial intelligence would be used to separate vocal tracks from background noise and instruments.

When his comments drew strong reactions from both sides of the AI debate, the Liverpool legend clarified his comments by way of a social update.

“Can’t say too much at this stage but to be clear, nothing has been artificially or synthetically created,” he wrote June 22. “It’s all real and we all play on it. We cleaned up some existing recordings – a process which has gone on for years.”

He continued, “No one is more excited than us to be sharing something with you later in the year. We hope you love it as much as we do.”

On the solo recording front, his McCartney III LP arrived in December 2020, arriving at No. 1 in the U.K., and on Billboard’s Top Album Sales Chart and Top Rock Albums tally, and No. 2 on the all-genres Billboard 200.

Its predecessor, Egypt Station debuted at No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart in September 2018, for as his first leader in the U.S. in 36 years.