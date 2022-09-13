×
Paul McCartney Urges Rescue of Abused Elephant in India

"She deserves to spend the rest of her time on this Earth away from her abusive trainers, rehabilitating, and with others of her kind," McCartney wrote of the abused elephant, named Jeymalyatha.

After seeing two videos of an elephant in India being beaten by handlers, Sir Paul McCartney has teamed up with PETA India to send a letter to the Indian government requesting help for the animal, named Jeymalyatha.

“I have considered India a spiritual place ever since I travelled there in the 1960s. I was impressed by India’s cultural love for animals,” McCartney wrote in the letter. “I know India reveres elephants, its national heritage animal, but cruelty to animals happens everywhere, even in India. What reflects on a country’s values is how that cruelty is addressed.”

