Paul McCartney Duets ‘Oh! Darling’ With Chrissie Hynde at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

Among the many special moments at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Saturday night (Sept. 3) was Paul McCartney and Chrissie Hynde‘s unexpected duet of the Beatles‘ “Oh! Darling.”

The Abbey Road ballad hadn’t been “done since we recorded it 100 years ago,” McCartney pointed out to the crowd at London’s Wembley Stadium. He stepped onstage with Hynde amid the Foo Fighters‘ headlining set at the nearly six-hour event of music celebrating the life of the late Hawkins.

“I’ve never done is as a duet,” McCartney said. “But we’re gonna do it tonight for the first time, for you.”

With Omar Hakim on the drums behind the pair, and McCartney on guitar, the two singers traded off vocals on “Oh! Darling.”

“God bless Taylor,” said McCartney — who went on to also bring 1968’s “Helter Skelter” to the stage before the Foo Fighters continued on with their own hits, with assistance from a “revolving door of drummers” that included Josh Freese, Nandi Bushell, Rufus Taylor and Hawkins’ son, Shane.

Hynde had also appeared on the bill earlier in the night, with the Pretenders featuring Dave Grohl on bass.

“Oh! Darling” was recorded and released in 1969, though it was never a Beatles single in the U.S. It did become a single for Robin Gibb in 1978, when it was featured on the Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band soundtrack.

Watch “Oh! Darling” performed by McCartney and Hynde at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert below.