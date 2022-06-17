Paul McCartney Announces ‘McCartney I II III’ Box Set, Featuring His Three Eponymous Solo Albums

Paul McCartney performs onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Oct. 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Paul McCartney‘s three eponymous solo albums are being packaged together for the first time in a special box set.

Titled McCartney I II III, the forthcoming box set contain reissues of the legendary singer-songwriter’s career-spanning album McCartney (1970), McCartney II (1980) and McCartney III (2020).

The box set will be available in three different formats: limited edition color vinyl (priced at $99.98), black vinyl edition ($89.98), and CD ($39.98). The sets will include three special photo prints and notes from the former Beatles member about each album. The cover and typography for the slipcases were created by artist Ed Ruscha.

McCartney I II III will be released on Aug. 5. Pre-orders are available at McCartney’s official store.

The third in a trilogy of albums, McCartney III debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart in December 2020. The stripped back release was self-produced in isolation at McCartney’s Sussex studio. A remix album, McCartney III Imagined, was released the following year with a track list boasting guests such as Beck, St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, Damon Albarn, Josh Homme and Anderson .Paak.

McCartney wrapped his Got Back Tour on Thursday (June 16) at Met Life Stadium in New Jersey with special guest appearances by local heroes Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi. The long and winding road continues when McCartney headlines the U.K.’s Glastonbury Festival on June 25.