Patti LuPone Is Not a Fan of Kim Kardashian’s ‘AHS’ Gig

Patti LuPone didn’t hold back when discussing Kim Kardashian‘s upcoming acting gig in American Horror Story.

The 74-year-old Broadway icon joined John Leguizamo on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live this week, where the guest duo played a round of “Do! They! Give a Damn!?” While she didn’t “give a damn” about Barbra Streisand’s 1,000-page long memoir or Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s split — she outspokenly gave a damn about Kardashian’s casting in the forthcoming 12th season of the popular FX series.

“You don’t like it, do you?” Cohen asked LuPone of the recently announced news. “No. I. Don’t,” she replied, adding that her frustration comes from Kardashian taking away a major role from a more deserving actor.

“Excuse me, Kim,” LuPone continued, before referencing Noël Coward’s “Mrs. Worthington” lyrics. “What are you doing with your life? Don’t get on the stage, Mrs. Worthington.”

Leguizamo agreed, stating, “Whatever [LuPone] said, I double the emotion.”

The SKIMS founder is joining Emma Roberts in American Horror Story, playing a role written specifically for her.

“Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family,” AHS co-creator Ryan Murphy previously told The Hollywood Reporter. “Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

Filming for the new season is scheduled to begin in New York City later in April with a summer premiere currently scheduled.