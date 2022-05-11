Patti LuPone Tells Broadway Theatergoers to ‘Get the F— Out’ for Not Wearing Masks Properly

Patti LuPone called out a pair of Broadway attendees on Tuesday (May 10) after they refused to wear their masks properly.

In a number of videos circulating Twitter, the theater legend was taking part in a filmed Q&A with her costars for the Tony-nominated revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Company, when she noticed the patrons not wearing their masks over their noses and went on to tell them to do so.

“That is the rule,” she said them in the footage. “If you don’t want to follow the rules, get the f— out!”

“Who do you think you are, that you do not respect the people that are sitting around you?” she continued. “Put your mask over your nose, that’s why you’re in the theater.”

However, an audience member fired back with a snarky “I pay your salary,” to which LuPone responded, “You pay my salary? Bulls—. [Producer] Chris Harper pays my salary. Who do you think you are? Just put your mask over your nose, we have worked really hard.”