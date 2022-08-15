×
These Were the 20 Most Played Songs at Parookaville 2022

Taking place July 22-24, the German festival was dominated by a mix of classics and current hits.

Katie Bain, Gordon Murray
Parookaville
A general view during Parookaville on July 24, 2022 in Weeze, Germany. Joshua Sammer/Redferns

Over the weekend of July 22-24, roughly 225,000 dance fans congregated in Weeze, Germany — located near the Dutch border — for Parookaville. Taking place on a former military base since 2015, the festival is a premier event for EDM, trance, tech house, hardstyle and more, with the 2022 lineup featuring biggies like Afrojack, NERVO, Amelie Lens, Dom Dolla, Purple Disco Machine and Laidback Luke.

While the genres were diverse, 20 songs rose above the mix to become the most played of the weekend. This list includes a flurry of current hits by Drake, Acraze and Fisher, along with a grip of classics by David Guetta and Sia, Gala, J Balvin & Willy William and the Eurythmics, whose 1983 classic “Sweet Dreams” is riding high as one of the top dance festival songs of the summer.

Data was collected by DJ Monitor, a global leader in electronic music monitoring with exclusive access to performance data from festivals, clubs, venues and online streams. DJ Monitor identifies music for Collective Management Organizations, rights users and technology companies worldwide.

These were the 20 most heard tracks at Parookaville 2022:

1. Ownboss & SEVEK, “Move Your Body

2. Farruko, “Pepas” (Tiësto/Robin Schulz/David Guetta/Steve Aoki Remixes)

3. DJ Robin & Schurze, “Layla

4. Armin van Buuren, “Blah Blah Blah

5. Dimitri Vegas & Martin Garrix & Like Mike ,”Tremor (Sensation 2014 Anthem)

6. Gala, “Freed From Desire

7. Zombie Nation, “Kernkraft 400

8. Acraze feat Cherish, “Do It To It

9. James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa, “Ferrari

10. Shouse, “Love Tonight”

11. David Guetta feat. Ne-Yo & Akon, “Play Hard

12. David Guetta feat. Sia, “Titanium

13. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs. W&W, “Crowd Control

14. J Balvin & Skrillex, “In Da Getto

15. Ran-D, “Zombie

16. Eurythmics, “Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)

17. J Balvin & Willy William feat. Beyonce, “Mi Gente

18. Drake, “Massive

19. DJ Fresh, “Gold Dust

20. Bob Sinclar feat. Steve Edwards, “World, Hold On [FISHER Rework]

