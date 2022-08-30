Paris Jackson & Prince Jackson Honor Michael Jackson’s 64th Birthday With Sweet Throwback Photos

The King of Pop would have been 64 years old Monday (Aug. 29), and a couple members of his family took a moment to honor the occasion. Michael Jackson‘s two oldest children, Prince and Paris Jackson, both celebrated their father on Instagram by sharing touching throwback photos of their family life with the late superstar.

Prince treated followers to four adorable photos. In one, a stylish MJ spoon feeds the now 25-year-old, who was seated in a high chair. In another, a young Prince poses next to his little sister Paris, who holds a gooey spatula while the “Thriller” musician stands behind them carrying his youngest child Bigi, who used to be known by his nickname “Blanket.”

“Happy birthday to the greatest!” Prince captioned the photos. “Miss you more and more but I love you more and more with each day.”

He also shared a snap of his father posing with him and his siblings in front of a Christmas tree, as well as a photo from what looks to be a child’s birthday party. Prince and Paris wore cone birthday hats with Elmo printed on them, and a rosy-cheeked Michael held a baby Bigi.

“Thank you for everything,” Prince added.

Paris, 24, also posted her own throwback on her Instagram Story, sharing a sweet childhood photo capturing her giving a kiss to Michael, who died when she was in 11 years old in 2009. “HBD,” she wrote, adding a heart emoji.

The model-actress shared the same photograph in her 2017 birthday post for her dad. “Birthday wishes to the love of my life, the one person who showed me what passion truly was, the one that gave me solid morals to live by and how to dream,” she wrote that year, when Jackson would have turned 59. “I will never feel love again the way I did with you.”

Both Prince and Paris were welcomed into the world by Jackson and Debbie Rowe, to whom the 13-time Grammy winner was married from 1996 to 1999. Rowe has said that the couple were strictly friends, and that their marriage was only in service of fulfilling the icon’s desire to be a father.

Jackson welcomed Bigi, born Prince Michael Jackson II, in 2002 with an anonymous surrogate.