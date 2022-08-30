×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Paris Jackson & Prince Jackson Honor Michael Jackson’s 64th Birthday With Sweet Throwback Photos

"Miss you more and more but I love you more and more with each day," Prince wrote of his late father.

Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson
Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson attend the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton on Aug. 19, 2022 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Rodin Eckenroth/GI

The King of Pop would have been 64 years old Monday (Aug. 29), and a couple members of his family took a moment to honor the occasion. Michael Jackson‘s two oldest children, Prince and Paris Jackson, both celebrated their father on Instagram by sharing touching throwback photos of their family life with the late superstar.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Michael Jackson

Paris Jackson

See latest videos, charts and news

Prince treated followers to four adorable photos. In one, a stylish MJ spoon feeds the now 25-year-old, who was seated in a high chair. In another, a young Prince poses next to his little sister Paris, who holds a gooey spatula while the “Thriller” musician stands behind them carrying his youngest child Bigi, who used to be known by his nickname “Blanket.”

Related

Nicki Minaj

Every MTV VMA Video Vanguard Award Winner: From The Beatles to Nicki Minaj

“Happy birthday to the greatest!” Prince captioned the photos. “Miss you more and more but I love you more and more with each day.”

He also shared a snap of his father posing with him and his siblings in front of a Christmas tree, as well as a photo from what looks to be a child’s birthday party. Prince and Paris wore cone birthday hats with Elmo printed on them, and a rosy-cheeked Michael held a baby Bigi.

“Thank you for everything,” Prince added.

Paris, 24, also posted her own throwback on her Instagram Story, sharing a sweet childhood photo capturing her giving a kiss to Michael, who died when she was in 11 years old in 2009. “HBD,” she wrote, adding a heart emoji.

The model-actress shared the same photograph in her 2017 birthday post for her dad. “Birthday wishes to the love of my life, the one person who showed me what passion truly was, the one that gave me solid morals to live by and how to dream,” she wrote that year, when Jackson would have turned 59. “I will never feel love again the way I did with you.”

Both Prince and Paris were welcomed into the world by Jackson and Debbie Rowe, to whom the 13-time Grammy winner was married from 1996 to 1999. Rowe has said that the couple were strictly friends, and that their marriage was only in service of fulfilling the icon’s desire to be a father.

Jackson welcomed Bigi, born Prince Michael Jackson II, in 2002 with an anonymous surrogate.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad