Paris Hilton Welcomes Her First Baby With Husband Carter Reum

A new heir to Hilton Hotel fortune and reality TV stardom has been born. On Tuesday (Jan. 24), Paris Hilton announced that she and husband Carter Reum are now parents, having welcomed a baby boy together via surrogate.

The 41-year-old “Stars Are Blind” singer broke the news to her millions of followers by posting a photo to Instagram, a close-up of her son’s tiny hand holding on to her thumb. “You are already loved beyond words,” she captioned the post.

Hilton confirmed to People that her baby boy had arrived via surrogate, less than two months after she revealed to the same publication that she and Reum had started IVF treatment toward the beginning of the pandemic. The couple got married in November 2021.

“It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other,” Hilton told People. “We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.”

The part-time DJ’s parenthood news comes a month after she took cues from Taylor Swift and dropped a re-recorded version of her 2006 hit single “Stars Are Blind,” which she dubbed “Stars Are Blind (Paris’ Version).” “This song has always meant so much to me, it felt right to close out 2022 with a refreshed version,” she wrote about the song on Instagram.

“Thank you to everyone who has always supported my music career,” she continued. “I literally have the best fans on the planet and have loved seeing all of your posts about the new song. P.S. More new music to come in the new year.”

