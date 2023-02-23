Paris Hilton Shares First Photo of Newborn Son Phoenix: ‘Our Whole Entire World’

Paris Hilton is glowing in motherhood, and the star took to Instagram on Thursday (Feb. 23) to share a first look at her and husband Carter Reum’s son, Phoenix Barron.

In the sweet photos, the couple is seen cuddling their first child as he sweetly sleeps on his mother’s shoulder. In the second snap, Hilton is seen kissing her newborn bundle of joy. “Baby Phoenix. Our whole entire world,” she captioned the post, which you can see here.

Hilton revealed last month that she and Reum welcomed a baby boy together via surrogate. The 41-year-old “Stars Are Blind” singer broke the news on social media by posting a photo to Instagram, a close-up of her son’s tiny hand holding on to her thumb. “You are already loved beyond words,” she captioned the post.

Earlier this week on her This Is Paris podcast, Hilton shared that various life experiences over the past few years helped prepare her for motherhood, including filming her 2020 YouTube documentary This Is Paris, advocating for legislative change to the troubled-teen industry and writing her upcoming autobiography Paris: The Memoir.

She also revealed the inspiration behind her son’s name. “Phoenix has a few good pop culture reference points,” the heiress explained. “But more important, it’s the bird that flames out and then rises from the ashes to fly again. I want my son to grow up knowing that disaster and triumph go around and come around throughout our lives. And that this should give us great hope for the future…So there you go. My beautiful baby boy’s name is Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum.”