Paris Hilton Reveals Details of Baby Boy’s Birth, Including His Unique Name

Paris Hilton shared new details Wednesday (Feb. 22) about the birth of her first child, including his name.

“As you all know, Carter and I have been blessed with the arrival of our baby boy,” the heiress said on her podcast This Is Paris. “He is such a precious angel and we are just over the moon and so in love with him. We’re just so excited to start our family and can’t wait for you to see him. But for now, we’ve just been keeping everything really private.”

The “Stars Are Blind” songstress then went on to reveal that she didn’t share the happy news of the baby boy’s arrival with anyone in her famous family — including mom Kathy Hilton and sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild — until he was “over a week old.”

Hilton also shared that several important life experiences over the past few years helped prepare her for motherhood, including filming her 2020 YouTube documentary This Is Paris, advocating for legislative change to the troubled-teen industry and writing her upcoming autobiography Paris: The Memoir.

Later in the episode, the mogul revealed one important detail about the baby boy that all of her fans have surely been waiting to hear. After joking that she briefly considered geographic names like Ibiza and Vegas, the reality pioneer unveiled her son’s unique moniker by reading an excerpt from her upcoming memoir: “If all goes well, by the time you read this, Carter and I will have a baby boy. We plan to name him Phoenix, a name that I decided on years ago when searching cities, countries and states on a map.

“Phoenix has a few good pop culture reference points,” the excerpt continued. “But more important, it’s the bird that flames out and then rises from the ashes to fly again. I want my son to grow up knowing that disaster and triumph go around and come around throughout our lives. And that this should give us great hope for the future…So there you go. My beautiful baby boy’s name is Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum.”

Listen to Hilton’s full podcast episode about her baby boy below.