Paris Hilton Calls Out ‘Absolutely Ridiculous’ Conspiracy Theories About Photo With Britney Spears

Some Britney Spears fans seem convinced that something is not quite right in a new picture featuring the singer on Paris Hilton‘s Instagram feed. Hilton shut down the “ridiculous” rumors herself in a comment on Saturday (Jan. 7).

In a post on Friday, Hilton shared several photos from friend Cade Hudson’s birthday party, most of which she says were taken on an iPhone. One picture had longtime friends Spears and Hilton posing with the guest of honor.

Comments included followers saying “That is not Britney” and leaving theories like “It’s really strange how half the necklace chains are missing in the photo with Britney. And what’s wrong with her fingers?” Another person wrote, “Is that an AI Britney?? Look at her fingers!!! WTF Paris? You’re becoming more and more shady to me and I used to love you dude. How dare you participate in whatever is going on with Brit?”

“To all of those asking. Some of these photos were taken on an iPhone so they ended up being blurry. So they used this app called Remini to make it look unblurry and sometimes the Ai distorts images,” Hilton wrote in the comments section of her own post.

“Didn’t want to even dignify this with a response,” she added. “But some of these conspiracy theories are absolutely ridiculous.”

See her snapshots below via Instagram. The photo with Spears is the third image on Hilton’s post.