Paris Hilton Shares ‘Iconic’ Moment Involving Selena Gomez at Britney Spears’ ‘Fairytale’ Wedding

Paris Hilton was one of the lucky few to get an invite to Britney Spears’ recent wedding to longtime love Sam Asghari, and now she’s sharing some inside scoop about her pal’s special day — including one extra special moment.

“It was a magical fairytale,” the “Stars Are Blind” singer told E! News on Tuesday (June 28). “I’m so happy for her. She’s like an angel. And it was just an iconic night with so many incredible powerful women and we had the most epic night ever.”

In fact, the heiress, whose friendship with the pop princess dates back decades, admitted that seeing her friend so happy made her emotional. “Just seeing her walk down the aisle in the dress, I was crying,” she said. “It was just so beautiful and romantic and just seeing sparkles and happiness in her eyes. And just seeing my Brit back and just in love and just the whole thing … the Cinderella carriage, the horses — it was just like a fairytale out of a storybook for Disney. She was a Disney princess.”

Later in the chat, Hilton also spoke about what sets Spears apart from most of the DJ’s other famous friends, and spilled some tea on what went down at the epic wedding reception following the ceremony. “She’s one of the kindest people in the world and is such an angel. She is not like any of the people in this town. She means a lot to me,” the Paris in Love star said.

“We sang ‘Stars Are Blind,’ me and Selena [Gomez], to Britney,” she added,” and then my mom [Kathy Hilton] took the mic and she started singing like the rest of it and it was so good. That was iconic.”