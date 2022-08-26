Paris Hilton Jams Out to Britney Spears & Elton John’s ‘Hold Me Closer’: ‘The Queen Is Back’

The ultimate Y2K dynamic duo is still going strong. Following the release of Britney Spears‘ duet with Elton John, “Hold Me Closer,” the pop star’s longtime pal Paris Hilton took to TikTok to gush over the new club-ready single.

“Yaaass Britney [sparkle emoji] the queen is back!” Hilton wrote on a video of herself dancing along to the track all over her pink Bentley. “’Hold Me Closer’ is officially out & I’ll be playing it on repeat until further notice! So proud of you sis @britneyspears,” she captioned the post along with the hashtags #HoldMeCloser #Sliving #ThatsHot.

Hilton was one of the lucky few to get an invite to Spears’ recent wedding to longtime love Sam Asghari. “It was a magical fairytale,” the “Stars Are Blind” singer told E! News of the June 9 nuptials. “I’m so happy for her. She’s like an angel. And it was just an iconic night with so many incredible powerful women and we had the most epic night ever.”

The heiress, whose friendship with the pop star dates back decades, admitted that seeing her friend so happy made her emotional. “Just seeing her walk down the aisle in the dress, I was crying,” she said. “It was just so beautiful and romantic and just seeing sparkles and happiness in her eyes. And just seeing my Brit back and just in love and just the whole thing … the Cinderella carriage, the horses — it was just like a fairytale out of a storybook for Disney. She was a Disney princess.”