Paris Hilton Reveals She Had an Abortion in Her 20s: ‘I Was a Kid and I Was Not Ready For That’

Paris Hilton said in a new interview that she had an abortion long before welcoming her first child last month.

“This was also something that I didn’t want to talk about because there was so much shame around that,” the “Stars Are Blind” singer told Glamour UK of her decision to have an abortion when she became pregnant in her early 20s. “I was a kid and I was not ready for that.”

In her cover story with the British magazine, the heiress also talked about the ramifications of the 2022 Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision by the Supreme Court that turned over Roe v. Wade after nearly 50 years. “There’s just so much politics around it and all that, but it’s a woman’s body… Why should there be a law based on that?” she said. “It’s your body, your choice and I really believe in that. It’s mind-boggling to me that they’re making laws about what you do with your reproductive health, because if it were the other way around with the guys, it would not be this way at all.”

Hilton also mentioned during the interview that she was “traumatized” by witnessing a birth while filming The Simple Life. As such, she decided she would have a child by using a surrogate, saying, “But I want a family so bad, it’s just the physical part of doing it. I’m just so scared… childbirth and death are the two things that scare me more than anything in the world.”

Earlier this week, Hilton revealed her newborn son’s name, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, for the first time in an episode of her podcast, This Is Paris. Her Glamour UK profile, meanwhile, included the first photos of the adorable baby boy, whose birth was announced in January. “Our whole entire world,” she captioned the sweet pictures, reposting them on her personal Instagram account.