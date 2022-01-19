Pardison Fontaine Responds to Megan Thee Stallion Breakup & Abuse Rumors

Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion attends 40/40 Club Celebrates 18-Year Anniversary With Star-Studded Event at 40 / 40 Club on Aug. 28, 2021 in New York City.

Pardison Fontaine took to social media on Tuesday to firmly deny any rumors of trouble in paradise with Megan Thee Stallion.

Gossip started circulating that the couple could be on the outs after the Something for Thee Hotties rapper had removed any trace of her longtime beau on social media — one-year anniversary gifts included — opting to fill her feed instead with graduation photos, her 2021 recap and teases of “Lick,” her upcoming collaboration with Shenseea that drops Friday. The Internet has also run wild with unverified abuse rumors, saying that Megan has physically lashed out at Fontaine when she’s drunk — rumors that Pardi shot down.

“Stop this cap nobody puttin hands on nobody …(At least not in that way ),” the Grammy-winning rapper/producer wrote in a message posted to his Instagram Story. “Been seein the break up rumors and was lettin y’all imaginations run ..but y’all gettin too crazy ….ain’t give n—as a story so they made one … we really been on it double time.”

He punctuated the since-deleted post with a fingers-crossed emoji and padlock.

Megan remains a steady fixture on Fontaine’s Instagram grid. In December, he shared a sweet, celebratory picture from the sidelines of her graduation ceremony at Texas Southern University, and weeks prior, he posted a photo of the couple together comparing himself and his famous girlfriend to a vintage snap of DMX and Aaliyah. (Meg commented “My baby” on the latter.)

Meanwhile, on Wednesday (Jan. 19), the “WAP” rapper shared a sneak peek at her upcoming Super Bowl ad for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos featuring some very random questions about sloth allergies.