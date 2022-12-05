Paramore Is Playing a One-Night Only Album Release Show at the Grand Ole Opry House

Paramore has tacked on a special date to its 2023 arena tour. On Monday (Dec. 5), bandmates Hayley Williams, Taylor York and Zac Farro announced an album release show in Nashville to celebrate the release of their sixth LP, This Is Why.

“Album Release Show. Nashville. Feb 6 2023,” the group tweeted along with a poster for the show, which revealed that it will take place at the Nashville’s historic Grand Ole Opry, and will include support from Louis Prince.

Fans hoping to secure tickets to attend the Nashville show will need to act fast. Presale signup via AXS’ Fair Ticketing system starts now and goes through Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 10 p.m. local time. Fans who have been granted presale access through email confirmation can purchase tickets before the general public, starting Thursday, Dec. 8, at 10 a.m. local time through 10 p.m. local time. Presale access does not guarantee tickets. General public onsale starts on Friday, Dec. 9, at 10 a.m. local time on paramore.net.

The Nashville concert date adds on to Paramore’s already-stacked list of shows for 2023. After performing a set on Feb. 9 for the Bud Light Music Music Fest, the band will head to South America for a series of dates in Brazil, Chile, Argentina and more in March, before going to the United Kingdom in April, and heading back to the United States for shows in May through August.

The tour will follow the Feb. 10 release of Paramore’s sixth studio album This Is Why, the band’s first LP in almost six years. The record’s lead single — which doubles as the title track — dropped in September.

The “This Is Why” era comes after Paramore took a nearly five-year hiatus from releasing music and performing. The trio made their official return to touring this fall with a run of intimate North American shows, their first circuit since 2017’s After Laughter Tour.

See Paramore’s album release show announcement below.