Paramore Teases a New Song & Fans Have a Guess About the Title

New year, new Paramore song. Just one month out from the release of its highly anticipated album This Is Why, the band surprised fans by teasing what looks like a new track nicknamed “ccc” — though many are confident that this is an acronym for its full French language title, “C’est Comme Ça.”

Lead vocalist Hayley Williams, guitarist Taylor York and drummer Zac Farro first set fans ablaze Sunday (Jan. 8) by posting a cryptic video to the band’s Instagram Stories. The letters “ccc” are backdropped by a glitching, pixelated screen while a brisk guitar riff repeats on a loop.

On Paramore’s official website, an announcement reads: “1.12 – ccc.”

It didn’t take long for fans to deduce that “ccc” likely stands for “C’est Comme Ça,” the title of one of 10 songs listed under the This Is Why album on Apple Music.

“What else could ccc mean besides the French title… paramore have punked us before this feels too easy,” one fan tweeted.

“CCC. C’EST COMME CA. PARAMORE. AH,” tweeted another along with a clip of the upcoming tune.

All signs point to the track being released Thursday (Jan. 12), which would mark the third single released by Paramore in the lead-up to the band’s Feb. 10-slated album.

“I wasn’t expecting another song before the album release i am shaking,” wrote one excited admirer on Twitter.

“Not paramore releasing a new song this week, 2023 has been so good to me so far,” tweeted another.

Paramore hasn’t put out an album since 2017’s After Laughter, and the band is just now making a comeback following a five-year hiatus, making This Is Why one of the most hotly anticipated releases of 2023. And on Dec. 8, the Nashville-based trio dropped the upcoming album’s second single, “The News,” along with a corresponding horror-themed music video.

Before “The News,” they released lead single and title track “This Is Why,” also with a music video. Both singles charted on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs ranking, the former peaking at No. 34 and the latter at No. 15.

On Feb. 6, the band will celebrate its new album’s release with an exclusive concert at the Grand Ole Opry in Paramore’s hometown of Nashville. The following month, Williams, York and Farro will embark on an arena tour, making a stop in Glendale, Ariz., to open for a couple of shows on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.