Paramore Postpones San Francisco Concert Hours Before Showtime ‘Due to Sickness’

Just hours before Paramore would be taking the stage Saturday night (July 22), the band canceled a concert at San Francisco’s Chase Center due to illness. The show has already been rescheduled.

“Due to sickness within the touring party, we will be rescheduling our show tonight at Chase Center in San Francisco to Monday, August 7, 2023,” a statement posted on Paramore’s Twitter account said.

“Previously purchased tickets are valid for the rescheduled date. If you cannot attend the rescheduled date and would like a refund, instructions will be sent to all ticket purchasers and refunds will be offered for the next 7 days,” read the post.

The note, which was also shared on Chase Center’s social media accounts, concluded with “We look forward you all soon at the next Paramore show.”

Paramore’s next concert is scheduled for Monday, July 24 at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena.

The band is currently on its This Is Why Tour in support of its studio album of the same name, and set to wrap the trek in August. It was recently announced that Paramore is heading to Europe as a supporting act on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, beginning on May 9, 2024.

See the full announcement about Saturday night’s concert below and keep up-to-date on all of Paramore’s tour dates here.