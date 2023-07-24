Paramore Reschedule Three More Dates Due to Illness in Band’s Touring Party

Paramore postponed another trio of dates due to what the band has described as an “illness within the touring party.” The move came after the Hayley Williams-fronted band canceled a show in San Francisco on Saturday night at the Chase Center due to illness just hours before the show was slated to take place.

Related Taylor Swift Announces 14 More 2024 European Eras Tour Dates With Paramore

That show was quickly rescheduled at the same venue for August 7.

In a statement to fans on Sunday, the band wrote, “after much deliberation, in the interest of our health and the ability to put on a show you all deserve, we have decided to reschedule our shows this week in Seattle, Portland and Salt Lake City.”

Those shows, at, respectively, Climate Pledge Arena, Veterans Memorial Coliseum and Vivint Arena, with openers Foals and the Linda Lindas, will now take place (again respectively) on August 9, August 10 and August 13.

As with the San Francisco show, previously purchased tickets to all the shows will be valid for the rescheduled dates; if fans are unable to attend the new dates and prefer a refund, instructions will be sent to them and refunds will be offered over the next week. The next scheduled date on the band’s current tour in support of their This Is Why album is slated to take place on July 29 at the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK.

At press time a spokesperson for the band had not returned a request for additional information on the cause of the postponements.

After their current North American tour wraps on August 13 in Salt Lake, the group will move on to a tour of Australia and New Zealand in October before teaming up with Taylor Swift again next spring for the European leg of her Eras Tour, which kicks off on May 9 with the first of four dates at the Paris La Défense Arena in Paris; Paramore will appear on all 48 dates of the European leg.

Check out the band’s announcement below.