Here’s Why Paramore Fans Think the Band’s Sixth Album Is Coming Soon

Paramore fans, this is not a drill: After several months of trending on social media with zero murmurs of an album announcement, the rock group — frontwoman Hayley Williams, guitarist Taylor York and drummer Zac Farro — gave the first hints of its new era starting Wednesday (Sept. 7) via social media.

On Instagram, Williams, York and Farro all changed their profile pictures on their Instagram accounts to matching images, featuring them with their faces pressed up against a window slick with condensation. Meanwhile, on the Paramore Instagram, all posts have been archived with the exception of two regarding the band’s fall 2022 tour dates.

Paramore’s sixth album will mark the follow-up to 2017’s After Laughter. The project peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 (where it enjoyed 13 weeks on the chart) and reached the top spot on Billboard‘s Top Rock Albums tally. In the time since Laughter‘s release, the band busied itself with solo projects (Williams with Petals for Armor and Flowers for Vases/Descansos; Farro with Motif in side project HalfNoise), but in January, Williams told Rolling Stone the trio was working on new material for the band.

“We wrote and tracked something we loved and it actually surprised us,” Williams told the magazine via email. “We kept joking it was all downhill from that point, but thank God we’ve been surprised a lot throughout this whole thing. I’m always waiting for the moment for us to know we’re onto something new and we’re not just rehashing the same shit. It was ‘Ain’t It Fun’ for our self-titled record, and ‘Hard Times’ or ‘Told You So’ for After Laughter. It’s not about it feeling like a hit so much as it’s a scary, exciting feeling that you’re treading uncharted waters. It keeps you curious. We got to feel that feeling early on this time.”

Of the new project, Williams explained the new record is “not that different” from Paramore’s signature sound. She added, “We’re still in the thick of it but some things have remained consistent from the start. 1) More emphasis back on the guitar, and 2) Zac should go as Animal as he wants with drum takes.”

