Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost Joins Paramore for ‘Misery Business,’ Slams Ron DeSantis at D.C. Concert

Paramore was joined onstage by Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost during the band’s concert in Washington, D.C., on Friday (June 2).

After introducing Frost, Gen Z’s first member of Congress, to the crowd at Capital One Arena, singer Hayley Williams asked if the 26-year-old Democratic lawmaker had any words he’d like to share with the fans.

“F— Ron DeSantis! F— fascism!” Frost shouted to the cheering audience.

Williams then chimed in to address crowd. “Do you see this? Do you see the future right here?” she asked.

Last weekend, the vocalist shared her distaste for Florida’s republican governor, who is running for president in 2024, while performing at the Adjacent Music Festival in Atlantic City, N.J.

“I’ll be happy to tell you I’m very f—ing comfortable talking politics,” Williams said during the group’s headlining set. “If you vote for Ron DeSantis, you’re f—ing dead to me. Is that comfortable enough for anyone?”

Following the lively introduction in D.C., the congressman assisted Paramore with a rocking performance of the band’s 2007 track “Misery Business,” which usually finds the band choosing an audience member to duet with. Earlier in the week, Paramore surprised New York City concert-goers by inviting uberfan Lil Uzi Vert to help perform the Riot! song.

“Very grateful for this moment,” Frost tweeted after the show, sharing a fan-captured video of the onstage collab. “I’ve been practicing in the shower for YEARS.”

Watch Frost’s appearance with Paramore in Washington, D.C., on Twitter below.

Very grateful for this moment. I’ve been practicing in the shower for YEARS pic.twitter.com/vbXueib9Ec — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) June 3, 2023