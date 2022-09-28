Paramore’s Hayley Williams Thanks Fans for Support Ahead of ‘This Is Why’ Release: ‘The Music Industry Is Not a Human-First Industry’

With just hours to go until Paramore‘s first new music in five years, frontwoman Hayley Williams would like to share a message. Ahead of the release of the band’s single “This Is Why,” the singer penned a letter to fans via the band’s Discord channel late Tuesday night (Sept. 27), thanking them for the unwavering support and admiration that has continued despite their absence.

According to Williams, it was crucial for her and fellow bandmates Taylor York and Zac Farro to take a step back from the spotlight. William revealed that during their time away, she regained the opportunity to do simple activities such as keeping doctors appointments, relaxing at home, and spending more time with friends and family.

“The realization of just how luxurious all of these things are for anyone, anywhere, also became more apparent than ever. The lessons have been endless and they’ve been so different than any of the lessons I learned from living on the road, doing Paramore 24/7/365,” the singer explained. “This was a real break from whatever living I’d done before. Looking at our calendar for the next couple of years, I know that I would not be ready to give myself back to the band and the music and the life that I love so much had we not voluntarily given it up for a season.”

“For all of that, on behalf of us all, I want to say thank you for being so loving and supportive of us as humans first,” she continued. “The music industry is not a human-first industry. It’s not even a music-first industry. Look, we don’t even live in a human-first society!!!!!!!!!!!! So choosing to walk away for a spell simply for our own sanity was not an ill-considered concept.”

While the Paramore frontwoman admitted that “coming out of our respective holes in the ground and back into the ‘real world’ is kind of terrifying,” she expressed excitement for the band’s new era.

“Tomorrow, we start again!— And yet, really, we’re just picking up where we left off. For so many reasons I don’t even have words for, I think we are about to experience our happiest, most fulfilling moments as Paramore. And when I say, ‘WE’, I do hope by now you know what I mean. You’ll hear from me again before long. Sending you love and all my gratitude and hopes and solidarity and all that exists in between,” the 33-year-old concluded the letter, signing off as “Miss Williams.”

Paramore’s new single “This Is Why” — the first song from the band’s sixth studio album — will be released alongside its official music video on Sept. 28 at 1:15 p.m. ET.

Read Williams’ letter in full below.