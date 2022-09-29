×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Paramore’s Hayley Williams & Taylor York Are Dating

The frontwoman and guitarist's confirmation ends years of fan speculation.

Paramore
Taylor York, Hayley Williams, and Zac Farro of Paramore attend Live Nation's celebration of the 4th annual National Concert Week at Live Nation on April 30, 2018 in New York City. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via GI

One of the biggest questions in the Paramore fandom has finally been answered. In a new interview with The Guardian published Thursday (Sept. 29), the group confirmed that frontwoman Hayley Williams and guitarist Taylor York are dating, putting an end to years of speculation.

While discussing the group — which also includes drummer Zac Farro — and their “mutual tenderness” for one another, the profile noted that “Williams and York confirm rumors that they are dating but decline to comment further.”

Related

Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson Shares Update on Relationship With Zayn: 'You'd Have to Ask Him'

Though fans aren’t getting the details of Williams and York’s relationship, the band did share what led to their hiatus in The Guardian interview. After the release of Paramore’s 2017 record, After Laughter, one of York’s family friends died while the band was filming a music video. “I just started bawling,” the guitarist shared. “I didn’t know I had this capacity until that moment. We realized nothing is worth risking our health.”

As a result, Paramore placed a hard limit on the tour in support of After Laughter and decided to give a break a try. “Let’s see what it’s like to not hang our identities on Paramore all the time,” Williams explained.

Now, the group has returned with their first new material since the hiatus, “This Is Why.” The track, which was released on Sept. 28, is the title track for Paramore’s sixth studio album, which arrives on Feb. 10, 2023.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad