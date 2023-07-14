Hayley Williams Brings 9-Year-Old Fan Onstage to Sing ‘Misery Business’ At Paramore Concert: Watch

It doesn’t matter how old you are. Anybody can rock out to Paramore‘s “Misery Business,” especially if Hayley Williams herself is singing along with you.

Related Taylor Swift Announces 14 More 2024 European Eras Tour Dates With Paramore

When it came time to scout for a fan in the crowd to come onstage and help sing the band’s seminal 2007 hit “Misery Business” at a recent show in Houston, Williams spotted an adorable young concertgoer with space buns in her hair holding a “Pick me!” sign in the audience. “You wanna come up here? Come on, baby!” Williams shouted as the rest of the Toyota Center crowd cheered.

Welcoming her onstage, Williams learned that the fan, named Riley, was just nine years old — aka, she was born a whole seven years after “Misery Business” even came out. But that didn’t stop Riley from keeping up with Williams, jumping energetically to the beat and proudly singing the song’s lyrics into her very own microphone.

“You’re so cool!” Williams told Riley, wrapping her in a big hug after the song was finished.

At another point in the show, Williams honored one of Houston’s greatest living legends — Beyoncé, of course — by surprising fans with an a cappella cover of Queen Bey’s 4 deep cut “I Miss You.” “It hurts my pride to tell you how I feel, but I still need to/ Why is that,” she belted, her crackling voice powerful and piercing before segueing into her own Petals for Armor track “Crystal Clear.”

Also comprised of guitarist Taylor York and drummer Zac Farro, the pop rock band is currently touring in support of its February album This Is Why. In May 2024, the group will join Williams’ old friend and “Castles Crumbling” collaborator Taylor Swift on the European leg of the pop star’s Eras Tour.

See clips of Hayley Williams singing “Misery Business” with a young fan below: