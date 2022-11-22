Paramore Releases Statement on ‘Hatred’ Following Club Q Shooting

Following the news of the deadly mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, over the weekend, a number of music stars have taken to social media to speak out against gun violence and prejudice. Paramore joined in on the discourse Tuesday (Nov. 22) by sharing a statement to Twitter.

“The hatred and the prejudice against any marginalized group is historically political,” the message reads, before noting that prejudices go beyond the “polls” and reflect in society. “You’re either perpetuating love or perpetuating hatred. Anti-LGBTQIA+ rhetoric is hatred, be it in policy or a locker room conversation.”

The band continued, “Politicians and other powerful people have a choice. Just like walking in to a nightclub full of human beings and taking their lives was a choice in favor of hatred. If you spew hate and it echoes, expect an infinite amount of potential outcomes. Including people coming to the conclusion that maybe it’s time to start holding people accountable for the way they use their power to divide and normalize hatred.”

Paramore concluded their statement by sending love to Colorado Springs. “The LGBTQIA+ community and the families and friends who lost precious people who are more than just a statistic or headline,” they wrote.

A 22-year-old gunman opened fire at Club Q late Saturday night (Nov. 19), killing five people and injuring at least 18 others before he was subdued by patrons and arrested by police. The club released a statement on Sunday, nothing that they were “devastated by the senseless attack on our community.”

Two firearms, including a “long rifle,” were found at the scene at Club Q, said Colorado Springs Police Department Chief Adrian Vasquez. The violence is the sixth mass killing this month and comes in a year when the nation was shaken by the deaths of 21 in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.