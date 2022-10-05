Paramore Address Alleged Assaults at Salt Lake City Concert: Our Shows ‘Are Meant to Be a Safe Place’

Paramore issued a statement Wednesday (Oct. 5) to address a situation at their show the night before involving a male attendee allegedly assaulting multiple women.

“After last night’s show in SLC, we were made aware of an incident that happened in the crowd while we were on stage,” the band wrote. “A man physically and verbally assaulted multiple women, including an engaged couple at our show. Our security team and venue staff were made aware and were able to restrain and remove him.

The trio went on to explain that they didn’t realize the alleged assaults were happening because the incidents in question couldn’t be seen from the stage of Salt Lake City’s The Great Saltair.

“PARAMORE DOES NOT CONDONE violence, homophobia, or bigotry of any kind. It is supremely unwelcome in our community and has no place at our shows,” the statement continued. “To the fans who were hurt by or who witnessed what happened last night, we are so sorry. We hope that you know we will always do anything we can to protect you and make you feel celebrated.”

Paramore’s statement concluded: “To make things as clear as possible: Paramore shows are meant to be a safe place for people. If you can’t respect that, do not come.”

Returning from their years-long hiatus, the emo pioneers are currently gearing up for the release of their new album This Is Why. They’ve also resurrected their seminal hit “Misery Business” on their current tour, four years after vowing not to perform it live due to lyrics some people labeled as sexist.

Read Paramore’s full statement about the alleged assaults in Salt Lake City below.