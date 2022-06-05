Fans Choose Panic! At the Disco’s ‘Viva Las Vengeance’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco performs at the 2019 Firefly Music Festival at The Woodlands on June 22, 2019, in Dover, Del.

Panic! At the Disco‘s “Viva Las Vengeance” tops this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (June 3) on Billboard, choosing Panic! At the Disco’s latest track as their favorite music release of the past week.

Panic! At the Disco are giving fans a taste of what’s to come from their new album with the title track “Viva Las Vengeance,” which just dropped on Wednesday (June 1).

“Viva Las Vengeance is a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn’t have before,” Urie previously said of the upcoming album. “I didn’t realize I was making an album and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest.”

“Viva Las Vengeance” brought in more than 59% of the vote in this week’s new music poll on Billboard.

Trailing behind was Post Malone‘s Twelve Carat Toothache album with 31% of the vote. The set, released this week, is his fourth studio album, and it features appearances from The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, Doja Cat and more.

See the final results of this week’s poll below.