Pamela Anderson Realized Kid Rock Was a Bad Match ‘Right When I Got Married’

Not a match made in heaven. Pamela Anderson looked back on her brief marriage to Kid Rock in a new interview on Thursday (Jan. 26).

Appearing on The Howard Stern Show to promote her upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, the Baywatch star compared her relationship with the rocker to her first marriage to Tommy Lee. “I don’t think I ever gave myself a chance to have another relationship after that that was of any value,” she said of her high-profile romance with Mötley Crüe drummer. “You know, it was more like trying to put a family unit back together, but I wasn’t really in love — I just was going through the motions and then realizing, ‘I have nothing in common with this person.’

“I was putting people in my life to kind of numb some of the pain or be with someone. — companionship, but nothing … nothing healthy,” she continued before host Howard Stern asked point blank when she knew her marriage to Rock — which lasted for four months in 2006 — was a “tremendous f–king mistake.”

“Right when I got married,” Anderson replied with a laugh. “Well, just after. Obviously not in time. That’s terrible, I know it’s embarrassing, it’s just a flaw, I don’t know. Like, I just jump into something because, you know, Tommy and I did and we had this, you know, incredible connection. But then you jump into something and it’s like, ‘Oh it’s not this incredible connection, it’s this, just … something else.’ Then I slowly try and find my way out.”

Following her divorce from Rock, the actress married poker player Rick Salomon (twice!), film producer John Peters and, most recently, her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst.

Anderson’s memoir is set to hit shelves on Tuesday (Jan. 31). Watch her full chat with Stern below.