Ozzy Osbourne Wants to Tour Again Despite Health Scares: ‘It’s Where I Belong’

Ozzy Osbourne has dealt with a number of health emergencies over the years, but that’s not going to stop him from performing for fans.

“It’s where I belong,” he recently told People of being on the road. “The relationship I have with my audience is the biggest love affair of my life.”

Between surgeries to treat a staph infection in 2018, the reveal of his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis in 2019, a pneumonia battle that was followed by a fall at home in 2020 as well as a major neck surgery in June and a positive COVID-19 diagnosis this year, the Blizzard of Ozz has been dealing with continuous health issues.

Explore Explore Ozzy Osbourne See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“That’s the only thing that reminds me I’m getting older: things going wrong and not working anymore,” he told the publication. “But I still feel young at heart.”

Related Mel C Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted Night Before First Spice Girls Performance

Osbourne however, is not going to “retire” any time soon. “I am determined to get back on stage even if I have to be nailed to a board and wheeled on,” he said. “Survival is my legacy.”

Ozzy unveiled his 13th solo album, Patient Number 9, just last week (Sept. 9), which features an all-star guest list that includes Iommi, Zakk Wylde, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan and the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, among others.