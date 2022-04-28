Sharon Osbourne Tearfully Reveals Ozzy Osbourne Has Tested Positive for COVID-19

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.

Ozzy Osbourne has fallen on hard times. As announced Thursday (April 28) by his wife, TV personality Sharon Osbourne, the Black Sabbath singer has tested positive for COVID-19 after two years of avoiding the virus.

In a tearful interview with British television network Talk TV, Sharon revealed that her husband of 40 years caught the virus and that she would have to temporarily leave her new gig as a host on The Talk to be with him in America as he recovers. “I spoke to him, and he’s okay,” she told the network of her husband, before saying how unlucky the timing of his diagnosis was. “I can’t believe my luck that I’m missing the show, I’ve only been there three days!”

Explore Explore Ozzy Osbourne See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

With the 73-year-old “Crazy Train” singer’s string of health issues these past few years, it makes sense why Sharon is feeling emotional over his new COVID case. Ozzy revealed he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2020, and prior to that he both suffered a fall requiring him to undergo surgery and contracted a potentially deadly staph infection.

“I am very worried about Ozzy right now,” she confessed, wiping tears with a tissue. “We’ve gone two years without him catching COVID and it’s just Ozzy’s luck he would get it now.”

Concerned as she is, Sharon is confident Ozzy will recover quickly and she’ll be back on The Talk soon. “It’ll take me a week to get my old man back on his feet again, and I will be back in a week,” she said. “We’re going to get him a negative test by next week.”

And in the meantime, her plans are to “hold him and kiss him, but with about three masks on.”