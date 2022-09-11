Fans Choose Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Patient Number 9’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Ozzy Osbourne‘s latest album has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Sept. 9) on Billboard, choosing Osbourne’s Patient Number 9 as their favorite new music release of the past week.

Osbourne’s Patient Number 9 album brought in more than 33% of the vote, beating out new music by Kane Brown, Lewis Capaldi, NAV and more.

The 13-track Patient Number 9, which dropped on Sept. 9, features a number of rock’s elite — from Jeff Beck to Eric Clapton to Zakk Wydle to the late Taylor Hawkins, who makes a posthumous appearance on three songs throughout the set.

After a flurry of health issues over the past few years, Osbourne returned to performing live just before the album release, during halftime of Thursday night’s (Sept. 8) NFL season kick-off.

“I am going to put 110 percent into getting myself out there. Time is my most valuable asset now. I’m 73. I don’t think that I’ll be here in another 25 years,” Ozzy said in an interview published last week by Kerrang! magazine. “I’ve got a goal: the goal is to get back onstage. I had my last surgery in June, I can’t have any more. So whatever I make of it is entirely up to me now. Even if I manage one show, then fall over, [I’ll have done it]. But I know that I’m going to carry on. I know I can beat it. I know that I can get back onstage. It’s just that I’ve got to get off my butt and go for it.”

Trailing behind the new release from Osbourne on the fan-voted poll is Brown’s new album Different Man with 21% of the vote, and Capaldi’s new song “Forget Me,” with 7% of the vote.

See the final results of this week’s poll below.