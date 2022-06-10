Ozzy Osbourne to Undergo ‘Very major Operation’ That Could ‘Determine the Rest of His Life’

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.

Ozzy Osbourne is slated to go under the knife next week for a vitally important procedure that wife/manager Sharon Osbourne said could determine the future for the 73-year-old heavy metal legend. “[Ozzy] has a very major operation on Monday, and I have to be there,” Sharon said during an interview on the UK talk show The Talk.

“It’s really going to determine the rest of his life,” Sharon added, noting that she planned to fly back home to Los Angeles to be with Ozzy during the unnamed procedure. Earlier this year, Sharon revealed that Ozzy had tested positive for COVID-19, at which point she said she was leaving her new gig on the UK chatter to be by his side in Los Angeles as he recovered.

Though Sharon did not specify what kind of surgery Ozzy is facing, in 2019 the singer, who is also battling Parkinson’s disease, had surgery to repair an old injury he sustained during a 2003 ATV accident and then said he was slated to undergo a second procedure on his neck; a fall at home in 2019 dislodged metal rods surgically implanted in Ozzy’s body after the ATV accident, resulting in 15 screws being placed in his spine.

Last month, Ozzy reportedly told Classic Rock that he “can’t walk properly these days” and that he was awaiting the follow-up neck procedure while doing physical therapy every morning. “I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road,” he said.

In happier news, Sharon noted that son Jack is expecting the arrival of a baby daughter in the next few weeks and she and Ozzy are planning to celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on July 1. “I don’t know yet, depends on everything, but I’ll see,” Sharon said with a stiff upper lip when asked if the couple are planning a big celebration for their ruby anniversary. Daughter Kelly Osbourne is also expecting a child, her first, with Slipknot turntablist Sid Wilson.

Ozzy has repeatedly pushed back his “No More Tours 2” final tour due to his health issues and COVID, with current plans calling for him to hit the road again for the European run in early 2023.

Watch Sharon’s interview below.