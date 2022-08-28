Ozzy Osbourne Moving Back to England Because He’s ‘Fed Up’ With Mass Shootings in America

Ozzy Osbourne is “fed up” with America. The legendary heavy metal singer has revealed that he and his family are moving from Los Angeles back to his native England because of ongoing mass shootings in the United States.

“Everything’s f—ing ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s f—ing crazy,” Osbourne said in a new interview with The Observer, referencing the Route 91 Harvest shooting in 2017, where nearly 60 people died and more than 500 were injured.

Ozzy added that he’s fearful of dying in America. “I don’t want to be buried in f—ing Forest Lawn,” the 73-year-old musician says of the celebrity-filled cemetery in L.A. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying that, if my wife said we’ve got to go and live in Timbuktu, I’ll go. But, no, it’s just time for me to come home.”

Osbourne’s wife and manager, Sharon, noted during the interview that “America has changed so drastically. It isn’t the United States of America at all. Nothing’s united about it. It’s a very weird place to live right now.”

The couple, who celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary in July, plans to sell their Hancock Park mansion in L.A. and move to their 350-acre Buckinghamshire estate in early 2023, according to The Observer. Ozzy is reportedly planning to build a music studio in the U.K. home, where he mentioned the possibility of recording an album with former Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi.

In early August, Ozzy reunited with Black Sabbath during the 2022 Commonwealth Games in his hometown of Birmingham, England. Performing alongside Iommi, as well as bassist Adam Wakeman and drummer Tommy Clufetos, the iconic metal group played their 1970 classic “Paranoid” for a crowd of 30,000 at Alexander Stadium. The gig was Osbourne’s first show since he underwent major neck surgery earlier this summer to realign pins in his back and neck inserted after a 2019 fall at home.

Osbourne has also been working on solo music. His upcoming album, Patient Number 9, is slated for release on Sept. 9. and will feature tracks with Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, Eric Clapton, Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready and late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.