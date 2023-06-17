Owenn Says Being Chosen by Taylor Swift to Open Eras Tour Dates Is the ‘Ultimate Co-Sign’

Owenn has come a long way since his days as backup dancer for Taylor Swift.

The singer, who was previously a backup dancer for the pop superstar during her Reputation tour in 2018 and co-starred in her “Lover” music video in 2019, is dishing on the life-changing experience of opening numerous dates on Swift’s record-breaking The Eras Tour.

“It’s been amazing, honestly, it’s kind of surreal,” Owenn, whose real name is Christian Owens, told E! News.

The singer says his first show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., in late May, was a “pinch me moment. I was like, ‘Am I really actually on a stadium stage at MetLife?’ I’m from New York City so it’s close to home.”

So far, Owenn has supported Swift in East Rutherford (May 28), Chicago (June 2-3), Detroit (June 10) and Pittsburgh (June 17). He’s also scheduled to open on Eras Tour shows in Minneapolis (June 24) and Los Angeles (Aug. 4).

The singer — who dropped his new single “Dark Side of the Moon” on Friday (June 16) — says he’s learned so much from observing Swift over the years.

“The real advice is actually being in the atmosphere and watching,” he told E! “And I’ve been working with Taylor for such a long time now, since 2015, so just being in her presence and watching her work is the best advice.”

Owenn says he’s gained confidence as a performer knowing that Swift believes in him as an artist.

“Knowing that if [Taylor] didn’t believe in me like she did I wouldn’t be on that stage,” he said. “That’s like the ultimate co-sign from her just being one of the biggest artists in the world but also somebody who knows business and knows her music. So just being on that stage and being chosen by her specifically is just a crazy co-sign and a crazy thing in itself … the ultimate stamp.”

Read the full E! News interview here.