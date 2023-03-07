×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Kendrick Lamar, Lana Del Rey, Foo Fighters & More Headline 2023 Outside Lands

The festival will take place from Aug. 11 to 13 in Golden Gate Prk.

Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick Lamar Renell Medrano

Outside Lands is returning to San Francisco, Calif., this summer with headliners Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Odesza, Lana Del Rey, The 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, Zedd, Janelle Monáe, Maggie Rogers and Fisher. The annual festival will return to Golden Gate Park from Aug. 11 to 13.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Kendrick Lamar

Lana Del Rey

See latest videos, charts and news

This year’s lineup will also include Lil Yachty, Noah Kahan, Cigarettes After Sex, J.I.D., Interpol, Willow, Father John Misty and Tobe Nwigwe. The stacked lineup continues with Orville Peck, Beabadoobee, Soccer Mommy, Trixie Mattel and many more.

Related

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid

Here's Why Gigi Hadid Is 'Happy' About Co-Parenting Daughter Khai With Zayn Malik

“When we started Outside Lands back in 2008, we had a vision to create a unique festival experience that had never been done before,” Allen Scott, co-founder of Outside Lands and president of concerts and festivals at Another Planet Entertainment, said in a press statement statement. “Fifteen years later, Outside Lands continues to be a bright spot for the city of San Francisco and pushes boundaries in music, food, drink, art and cannabis programming, as well as providing space for environmental and social initiatives.” 

Three-day tickets for Outside Lands go on sale on the festival’s website here on Wednesday (March 8) at 10 a.m. PT, with fans able to choose from GA, GA+, VIP, Golden Gate Club and Payment Plan options.

See the full lineup below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad