Kendrick Lamar, Lana Del Rey, Foo Fighters & More Headline 2023 Outside Lands

Outside Lands is returning to San Francisco, Calif., this summer with headliners Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Odesza, Lana Del Rey, The 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, Zedd, Janelle Monáe, Maggie Rogers and Fisher. The annual festival will return to Golden Gate Park from Aug. 11 to 13.

This year’s lineup will also include Lil Yachty, Noah Kahan, Cigarettes After Sex, J.I.D., Interpol, Willow, Father John Misty and Tobe Nwigwe. The stacked lineup continues with Orville Peck, Beabadoobee, Soccer Mommy, Trixie Mattel and many more.

“When we started Outside Lands back in 2008, we had a vision to create a unique festival experience that had never been done before,” Allen Scott, co-founder of Outside Lands and president of concerts and festivals at Another Planet Entertainment, said in a press statement statement. “Fifteen years later, Outside Lands continues to be a bright spot for the city of San Francisco and pushes boundaries in music, food, drink, art and cannabis programming, as well as providing space for environmental and social initiatives.”

Three-day tickets for Outside Lands go on sale on the festival’s website here on Wednesday (March 8) at 10 a.m. PT, with fans able to choose from GA, GA+, VIP, Golden Gate Club and Payment Plan options.

