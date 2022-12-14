×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar & Rüfüs Du Sol to Headline Osheaga 2023

Lamar previously headlined the festival in 2015.

Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish performs on her Happier Than Ever Tour. Matty Vogel

The 16th iteration of Osheaga Music and Arts Festival is heading back to Montreal, Canada, in 2023, and the event revealed its high-profile headliners for the upcoming event.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Billie Eilish

Kendrick Lamar

Rüfüs Du Sol

See latest videos, charts and news

Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Rüfüs Du Sol are set to take the stage at the festival, which will take place from August 4 to 6, 2023, at Montreal’s Parc Jean-Drapeau on Île Sainte-Hélène. Rüfüs Du Sol and Eilish both performed at the festival in 2019 and 2018, respectively, while Lamar headlined Osheaga in 2015.

Related

21 Savage

21 Savage Set to Perform for Season Finale of 'Amazon Music Live'

“15 years into this journey we have been fortunate to have some of the greatest acts in the world grace our stages,” said Nick Farkas, Osheaga founder and evenko’s senior vice president of booking, concerts and events, in a press statement. “I feel that this year’s headliners continue in that tradition and represent what our festival is all about: Amazing live performances! We are excited to see Rüfüs Du Sol and Billie Eilish graduate to the main stages after their excellent performances in 2019 and 2018, and we anxiously await the return of Kendrick Lamar whose 2015 set is definitely in the running for one of the best Osheaga hardline sets ever. Long live Live Music, we hope you enjoy this year as much as we will.”

More lineup information will be revealed in the coming months. Tickets for Osheaga for on sale starting on Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. ET. However, American Express card members can access the presale from now until Dec. 15 at 10 p.m. ET.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad