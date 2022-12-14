Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar & Rüfüs Du Sol to Headline Osheaga 2023

The 16th iteration of Osheaga Music and Arts Festival is heading back to Montreal, Canada, in 2023, and the event revealed its high-profile headliners for the upcoming event.

Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Rüfüs Du Sol are set to take the stage at the festival, which will take place from August 4 to 6, 2023, at Montreal’s Parc Jean-Drapeau on Île Sainte-Hélène. Rüfüs Du Sol and Eilish both performed at the festival in 2019 and 2018, respectively, while Lamar headlined Osheaga in 2015.

“15 years into this journey we have been fortunate to have some of the greatest acts in the world grace our stages,” said Nick Farkas, Osheaga founder and evenko’s senior vice president of booking, concerts and events, in a press statement. “I feel that this year’s headliners continue in that tradition and represent what our festival is all about: Amazing live performances! We are excited to see Rüfüs Du Sol and Billie Eilish graduate to the main stages after their excellent performances in 2019 and 2018, and we anxiously await the return of Kendrick Lamar whose 2015 set is definitely in the running for one of the best Osheaga hardline sets ever. Long live Live Music, we hope you enjoy this year as much as we will.”

More lineup information will be revealed in the coming months. Tickets for Osheaga for on sale starting on Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. ET. However, American Express card members can access the presale from now until Dec. 15 at 10 p.m. ET.