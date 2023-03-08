O’Shea Jackson Jr. Has Some Thoughts About Logic’s Ice Cube Cover — Especially the Line About His Mom

O’Shea Jackson Jr. took to social media on Tuesday (March 7) to offer his reaction to Logic‘s recent cover of his dad Ice Cube‘s 1995 classic “It Was a Good Day.”

In case you haven’t seen the clip, the “Self Medication” rapper tackled Cube’s top 20 Billboard Hot 100 hit word-for-word — including a suggestive lyrical shout-out to the elder MC’s wife, Kimberly Woodruff (“I got a beep from Kim, and she can f— all night”).

Now, considering the song is talking about Jackson’s mom, he had much stronger feelings about Logic’s use of that particular line than anything else in the cover.

“I respect Logic. I think he can rap. And that’s all I really need,” he tweeted. “But bruh….if if ever hear you sing about my mother again… it’s gone be a misunderstanding lmaoooo.”

The Cocaine Bear actor then followed his half-joking hot take with two other tweets, after multiple fans confessed they only learned about his parentage after hearing Logic’s cover.

“Imagine having to be your pops hype man and doing that part …….. I’ll wait………pretty awkward right……. So now when either me or my brother on stage with him the line is ‘I got a beep from HER’ instead of my moms name,” he wrote in response to one follower, and later cracked, “Yes my father is so romantic smh” to another.

While it doesn’t appear that Logic had responded to Jackson’s tweet as of press time, he did announce his upcoming tour earlier this week in support of his latest album College Park, which begins May 25 in Madison, Wis.

Check out Jackson’s amusing reaction to Logic’s Ice Cube cover below.

I respect logic. I think he can rap. And that’s all I really need.



But bruh….if if ever hear you sing about my mother again… it’s gone be a misunderstanding lmaoooo https://t.co/00aeUnbgB8 — O’Shea Jack(Nichol)son (@OsheaJacksonJr) March 7, 2023

Imagine having to be your pops hype man and doing that part …….. I’ll wait………pretty awkward right……. So now when either me or my brother in stage with him the line is “I got a beep from HER” instead of my moms name https://t.co/miAsdpc7xR — O’Shea Jack(Nichol)son (@OsheaJacksonJr) March 7, 2023