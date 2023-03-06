×
What’s Your Favorite Oscar-Winning Hot 100 Top 10 Hit? Vote!

Let us know which Hot 100 top 10 hit/Oscar-winning song is your top track by voting in our poll.

The 95th annual Oscars are just days away, and if Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” wins the award for best original song, it will join 27 other tracks that have won an Academy Award and also reached the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Some of the other songs that have reached this milestone are Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper‘s A Star Is Born duet “Shallow,” Idina Menzel’s “Let It Go” from Frozen, Adele‘s “Skyfall” from the James Bond movie of the same name and many more. Five artists have each made the top 10 with two Oscar-winning songs – Barbra StreisandIrene CaraJennifer WarnesCeline Dion and Peabo Bryson

See our full list of Oscar-winning songs have hit the Hot 100 top 10 here, and let us know your favorite by voting below.

