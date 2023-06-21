×
Orville Peck Cancels Upcoming Shows to Focus on Mental & Physical Health

"I have to take this time to replenish my mind and body so that I can come back stronger and healthier than before," the masked country singer wrote on Instagram.

Orville Peck
Orville Peck Driely Vieira

Orville Peck took to Instagram on Wednesday (June 21) to announce that he postponing all of his upcoming shows, including his planned Bronco tour dates, “effective immediately.”

Orville Peck

In his statement, the “Dead of Night” singer wrote that he was “heartbroken” about the news. “This was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but I’ve come to realize that my current mental and physical health won’t allow me to bring you my best,” he continued. “My fans mean the absolute world to me and I am so incredibly thankful to every single person who has bought a ticket to come and see us play, I do not take it for granted. Being on stage is my favourite thing in the world.”

Peck concluded by writing, “I have to take this time to replenish my mind and body so that I can come back stronger and healthier than before, in order to do what I love for many years to come. I truly hope you can understand.”

The masked star kicked off his summer Bronco tour dates on Tuesday (June 20) with a sold-out show at New York City’s Theater at Madison Square Garden, and was scheduled to make stops in Columbus, Cleveland, Asbury Park, Indianapolis, Omaha, Kansas City and more before concluding the 11-date run at the Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing Company in New Mexico on August 10.

See Peck’s full statement below.

