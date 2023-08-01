Oprah Gushes Over Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour: ‘The Most Extraordinary Show I’ve Ever Seen’

Music icon Beyoncé graced New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium for the latest stops on her bombastic Renaissance World Tour on July 29 and 30. Featuring a bevy of stunning high-fashion costumes, show-stopping vocal performances and a pair of dance numbers from Grammy-winner Blue Ivy Carter, the tour is yet another triumph for the superstar. And on Tuesday (Aug. 1), multimedia mogul Oprah Winfrey took to Instagram to sing Queen Bey’s praises after attending Sunday night’s show.

“I have never in my life experienced anything like that. I couldn’t speak, I couldn’t scream, I was in awe,” the legendary talk-show host said. “I am in awe of that kind of talent, that kind of synergy, what it takes to do that, that kind of expression, that kind of anointing. I mean that is a thing that’s coming straight from a source that creates the planet. That is like the most extraordinary thing I’ve ever seen. The most extraordinary show I’ve ever seen.”

Oprah took in the Renaissance World Tour alongside Gayle King and Tina Knowles, with other celebrities such as Madonna also in attendance. Beyoncé’s MetLife shows fell on the one-year anniversary of her Billboard 200-topping Renaissance album. Her seventh solo studio album, Renaissance spawned two Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hits — “Break My Soul” (No. 1) and “Cuff It” (No. 6) — and won four Grammys including best dance/electronica album.

In a Monday (July 31) Instagram post, Oprah, King and Knowles sang and danced along as Beyoncé performed a lively rendition of the Grammy-winning “Break My Soul.” “I have never in my life experienced something as transcendent as Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour,” Oprah wrote in the caption. “The dancers, the production, the musicians, and the team in front and behind the scenes, all perfectly align to create a renaissance in today’s world. You must see it.”

Check out Oprah’s awestruck Instagram posts below: