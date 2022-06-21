ONE OK ROCK Set to Release New Single ‘Save Yourself,’ Announces North American Tour: See the Dates

Japan’s ONE OK ROCK is set to drop a new song called “Save Yourself” on Friday (June 24) along with the accompanying music video.

The track is the four-man band’s first new single of 2022, and the members will chat about their current thoughts live on YouTube ahead of the video’s premiere from around 8:30 p.m. Japan time.

Announcing the new single "Save Yourself" to be released on June 24th.

Also don't miss the band on @YouTube Livestream and MV YouTube Premiere. <Pre-Add/Pre-Save> https://t.co/AE74kfHogY#ONEOKROCK #saveyourself pic.twitter.com/67H4IOHMTs — ONE OK ROCK_official (@ONEOKROCK_japan) June 21, 2022

The “Renegades” band also announced that it will travel to North America for the first time in three years for a month-long trek starting in September. Supported by You Me At Six and Fame On Fire, the band will kick off the tour in Austin, Texas and make stops in 23 cities around the U.S. and Canada, finishing at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on Oct. 20.

Explore Explore One Ok Rock See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 22 at 1 a.m. Japan time. Check out the dates below:

ONE OK ROCK 2022 North America Tour Schedule

Sept. 19 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

Sept. 20 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Sept. 21 – Dallas,TX – House of Blues

Sept. 23 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

Sept. 24 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle (Fame On Fire not on the bill)

Sept. 25 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

Sept. 27 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

Sept. 28 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

Sept. 30 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

Oct. 1 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

Oct. 2 – Montreal, QC – Club Soda

Oct. 4 – Toronto, ON – Rebel

Oct. 5 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrews Hall (Fame On Fire not on the bill)

Oct. 7 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

Oct. 8 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

Oct. 9 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

Oct. 11 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

Oct. 12 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Oct. 14 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

Oct. 15 – Vancouver, BC – Harbour Event Centre

Oct. 16 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

Oct. 19 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

Oct. 20 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium