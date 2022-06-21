ONE OK ROCK Set to Release New Single ‘Save Yourself,’ Announces North American Tour: See the Dates

Japan’s ONE OK ROCK is set to drop a new song called “Save Yourself” on Friday (June 24) along with the accompanying music video.
The track is the four-man band’s first new single of 2022, and the members will chat about their current thoughts live on YouTube ahead of the video’s premiere from around 8:30 p.m. Japan time.
Announcing the new single "Save Yourself" to be released on June 24th.
Also don't miss the band on @YouTube Livestream and MV YouTube Premiere.
<Pre-Add/Pre-Save> https://t.co/AE74kfHogY#ONEOKROCK #saveyourself pic.twitter.com/67H4IOHMTs
— ONE OK ROCK_official (@ONEOKROCK_japan) June 21, 2022
The “Renegades” band also announced that it will travel to North America for the first time in three years for a month-long trek starting in September. Supported by You Me At Six and Fame On Fire, the band will kick off the tour in Austin, Texas and make stops in 23 cities around the U.S. and Canada, finishing at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on Oct. 20.
Tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 22 at 1 a.m. Japan time. Check out the dates below:
ONE OK ROCK 2022 North America Tour Schedule
Sept. 19 – Austin, TX – Emo’s
Sept. 20 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
Sept. 21 – Dallas,TX – House of Blues
Sept. 23 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues
Sept. 24 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle (Fame On Fire not on the bill)
Sept. 25 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground
Sept. 27 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
Sept. 28 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
Sept. 30 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom
Oct. 1 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
Oct. 2 – Montreal, QC – Club Soda
Oct. 4 – Toronto, ON – Rebel
Oct. 5 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrews Hall (Fame On Fire not on the bill)
Oct. 7 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
Oct. 8 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
Oct. 9 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
Oct. 11 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
Oct. 12 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
Oct. 14 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
Oct. 15 – Vancouver, BC – Harbour Event Centre
Oct. 16 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
Oct. 19 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
Oct. 20 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium