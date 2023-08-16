ONE N’ ONLY Talk Brazilian Tour, New Single ‘EVOL’ and More: Interview

Japanese dance and vocal group ONE N’ ONLY dropped its new song “EVOL” digitally on Wednesday (Aug. 16). The latest track is an upbeat, passionate reggaeton-flavored number fitting for where the ever-evolving band currently stands.

Explore Explore One N' Only See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Billboard Japan chatted with the six members of the group celebrating its fifth anniversary this year — HAYATO, REI, TETTA, NAOYA, EIKU, and KENSHIN — about “EVOL” and also asked them to share their impressions from the group’s headlining Brazilian tour from earlier this year.

You toured Brazil this spring and performed for your fans there at last. Could you share your thoughts on the trek?

HAYATO: We were really happy to be able to go there to do our own shows instead of being part of a bigger event. We came up with a setlist with about the same number of songs as we do in Japan, and spoke to our audience completely in Portuguese. But when we first decided to tour three cities in Brazil, we weren’t sure just how many SWAG (ONE N’ ONLY fans) would be there. It felt so moving on our first day of the tour in Sao Paulo when we saw the faces our fans, knowing so many people had been waiting for us to come.

REI: Their reactions were amazing too, weren’t they?

HAYATO: Yeah. Everyone reacted so enthusiastically to what we did onstage. Everyone sang and danced and all those reactions were just awesome, so it was a lot of fun to do.

What about you, TETTA?

TETTA: To tell you the truth, I’m not completely used to performing live yet. [Laughs] I guess I’ll just have to keep doing it to feel truly comfortable with it. It was such a great experience, though, and I really felt the energy of the people of Brazil. SWAG in Brazil were so energetic and I couldn’t outdo them in that regard! I’ll do better next time!

HAYATO: Yeah, they were so full of energy.

NAOYA: I got injured a few days before we left for Brazil and couldn’t be a part of our performances. But everyone over there gave me such a warm welcome and I felt what a generous country it is. I actually wasn’t sure until shortly before we departed if I could come along or not, so I was so glad to have been able to be a part of it. And the band members all stepped up for me so I really appreciate them.

At what point did you feel they stepped up for you?

NAOYA: I had a chance to see them performing onstage when I couldn’t join in, and felt so proud to see the five of them commanding the stage with such vitality. Our SWAG had such power and passion, too. They let us know they were having a lot of fun, just like we thought they would!

EIKU: I thought it was a country overflowing with love. There was no reserved seating in the venues we played in, and everyone ran to grab the seats up front. When I saw that, it really hit home just how much our fans love us. Oh, and whenever one of our crew members crossed the stage before we went on, the crowd made so much noise!

HAYATO: Oh, yeah! Our crew was so pleased about that.

EIKU: Yeah. They went up there about four times on purpose and seemed to revel in all that attention. [Laughs] Each of the three cities we visited had different vibes and that was fascinating, too.

KENSHIN: When you stop and think about it, being able to tour on the other side of the planet is such an amazing thing. We had a special place in our hearts for Brazil, and it was such a happy feeling sharing the same space with our SWAG in that country.

You had two Portuguese-language songs in your set. Were your fans excited to hear them?

KENSHIN: They loved those the most! The way they expressed their excitement was awesome. But they were also hyped about our Japanese songs as well, so I felt that our songs were getting through to the audience. I’d love to visit again.

REI: Everyone was so upbeat! Their reactions to every single thing we did were just awesome and it was a lot of fun.

The group’s new song “EVOL” dropped this month. It’s also a really upbeat number.

HAYATO: I wish we could have performed this one during our Latin American tour!

Sounds like it would have been a lot of fun! Did you start discussing what kind of music to release next around the end of your 5th anniversary tour?

HAYATO: Yes. We’ve gone into depth about the concept for each song we’ve been releasing lately every time we produce a new one. For this we decided to come up with a summery track and incorporate a Latin flavor as one of the group’s new distinctive styles. It turned out to be a song with a catchy chorus over Latin and reggaeton beats, which suits us.

REI: When I first heard it, it took me by surprise because I’d never heard anything like it before. But I knew we’d able to express it and that we were the ones who could do it justice because of where we currently are as a group right now.

KENSHIN: I’m in charge of the opening lines and the rap part of the second verse. The track is built to hype people up and plunge them into the music. The sultry vibe of the second verse also has a summery feel to it, so I hope people enjoy that.

You’ve all probably matured as you’ve grown older since you first got started. Which member do you think has changed the most in that regard?

REI: I think EIKU is more attractive now.

TETTA: I know what you mean! EIKU is the youngest and it’s like he’s upgraded. First of all, he’s bigger in physique. Which means his style of dancing has changed and he has a man’s face now.

HAYATO: He’s gone from cute to cool.

REI: EIKU is probably the one who’s changed the most both externally and internally. He used to be the quiet type before, but now he steps forward a lot more.

TETTA: Oh, I know! That’s probably because he changed his bangs and began parting it in the middle. And then he changed again by dyeing his hair and stuff. By the way, I was the one who said he’d look better if he parted it like that.

So you’re saying he changed thanks to you?

TETTA: Yeah!

REI: Why do you always try to take credit for everything? [Laughs]

TETTA: I’m the type who says, “I knew them before they were big” more than anyone! [Everyone laughs]

EIKU, are you aware of these changes they’ve pointed out?

EIKU: I guess I am. I think the changes in the kind of songs we do now might have something to do with it, but I do think I express myself differently now… from around when I began parting my hair down the middle. [Laughs] I also study videos of other people performing in different ways.

What will the choreography for the new song be like?

NAOYA: We just began learning the moves. MONA, the choreographer who came up with the dance for Na-Yeon from TWICE’s “POP!,” is handling the dance for this one.

TETTA: We often had male choreographers handling our performances in the past, so I hope everyone enjoys our new catchy dance moves that are different from before. We’d love to see you dancing on TikTok!

NAOYA: Yeah, since the song is so catchy, too. It’d be great if you all have fun with it!

—This interview by Kana Yoshida first appeared on Billboard Japan