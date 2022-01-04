Omarion Reminds Fans He’s an ‘Artist, Not a Variant’

Omarion sent season’s greetings to his fans in a series of PSAs that reminded them he’s not to be confused with the latest Omicron variant of COVID-19.

During Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest on Dec. 31, Omarion sat down and set the record straight. “I am an artist, not a variant,” he said to the camera sternly in the first clip that he posted to his personal TikTok page. “So please be aware if you just so happen to run into me on the street, you don’t have to isolate for five days nor do you have to have a negative test result in order to dance to my music. So please be safe, be healthy, happy new year!”

Omarion echoed the CDC’s updated isolation guidelines, which advise those who have tested positive for COVID-19 to isolate for five days if they are asymptomatic or if their symptoms are going away, while being without a fever for 24 hours. But that’s not the case when it comes to the Grammy-nominated R&B singer and former frontman of B2K.

“While it’s important not to touch me and keep your distance, ’cause you know that’s how it’s post to be, you don’t need a negative test to dance to my music,” he reiterated in a second video, while referencing his Neptunes-produced 2005 single “Touch” and 2014 Jhene Aiko- and Chris Brown-assisted smash “Post to Be.” A new TikTok trend has emerged where users have been pretending to test positive for “Omarion” and later dance to these songs.

In a third video, the 37-year-old crooner pretended to read out a letter from his lawyers to further clear up the confusion: “I, Omarion, am a musician and entertainer (you knew that), not a viral variant.” He later addressed the DMs he’s received online and encouraged viewers to not be “disrespectful” toward him.

Omarion is, just as he said, an artist with five solo studio albums (not including the three he released with B2K) — two of which hit No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 (2005’s O and 2007’s 21) and nine Billboard Hot 100 hits, including the top 10 record “Let Me Hold You” with Bow Wow (peaked at No. 4) and B2K’s No. 1 hit “Bump, Bump, Bump,” featuring Diddy. Omarion received one 2006 Grammy nomination for best contemporary R&B album with O.

Watch Omarion’s PSAs below.