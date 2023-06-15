Olivia Wilde Subtly Shows Support for Harry Styles’ Love on Tour

While it’s not the same “As It Was,” Olivia Wilde is still supporting Harry Styles (albeit subtly) in the months after the duo’s breakup.

The Booksmart director recently liked one of the singer’s sister Gemma’s Instagram posts, in which Harry is singing “Treat People With Kindness” and One Direction’s breakout hit “What Makes You Beautiful” during one of his Love on Tour shows at London’s Wembley Stadium. “Good GRIEF this show is fun,” Gemma wrote in the caption. “so proud of you @harrystyles and what a privilege to see you experience this much joy doing what you love.”

See her post here.

Styles was first confirmed to be dating his Don’t Worry Darling director and costar more than two years ago, when they were spotted holding hands at a friend’s wedding in January 2021. Wilde — who shares two children with her ex, Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis — attended a number of Love on Tour shows during their relationship, and was often seen dancing in the crowd. However, their romance came to an end in November 2022, when it was confirmed that the couple had parted ways.

Since then, the “Late Night Talking” singer was filmed kissing model Emily Ratajkowski against the side of a car during a rainy day in Tokyo in March, after Styles closed out the Asian leg of his ongoing Love on Tour with two shows at Ariake Arena.